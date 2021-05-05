High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.85

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.85 and traded as high as C$13.73. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 155,504 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$452.19 million and a PE ratio of 13.32.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$258.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$266.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

