Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 900 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

