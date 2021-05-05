Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,476. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.