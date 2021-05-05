Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTH. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH opened at $35.67 on Monday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hilltop by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Hilltop by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.