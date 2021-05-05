Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HGV. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. 730,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 158.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,549,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

