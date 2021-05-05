Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.47. 104,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,582. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.56 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

