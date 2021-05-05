Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

NYSE F traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 1,728,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,681,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

