Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 979 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Anthem by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Anthem stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.81. 28,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,409. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.12. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $393.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.