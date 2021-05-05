Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.79. 1,725,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,891,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average of $208.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

