Hollencrest Capital Management Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 126,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

BAC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,061,746. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

