Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 3.4% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in salesforce.com by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,035 shares of company stock valued at $38,146,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.16. The stock had a trading volume of 115,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,283. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

