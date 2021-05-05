Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of HEP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,769. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

