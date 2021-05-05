Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Position Decreased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.07% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,808 shares of company stock valued at $322,382. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

