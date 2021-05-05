Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.14

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.14 and traded as high as $39.84. Hooker Furniture shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 50,972 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $467.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

