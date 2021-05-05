Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.