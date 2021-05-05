Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. 197,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.