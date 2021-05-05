Horizon Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBNC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

