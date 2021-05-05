Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

HZNP stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. 90,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,439 shares of company stock worth $20,558,283 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

