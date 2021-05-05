Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 482,425 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.