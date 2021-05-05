Hugo Boss AG Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

BOSSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

