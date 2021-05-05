Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 5150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.49%.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BOSSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.69.

About Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.