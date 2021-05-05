Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Christopher H. Hunter Sells 5,156 Shares

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HUM opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.06 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

