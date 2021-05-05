Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.70

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 20.24 ($0.26). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 950,207 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £74.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

