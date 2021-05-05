Hydro One (H) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hydro One (TSE:H) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$24.64 and a 1-year high of C$31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on H. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.29.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

