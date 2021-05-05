Hyman Charles D Has $6.42 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 778,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

