Hyman Charles D Makes New $230,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 233.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 40.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

SNA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $243.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,114 shares of company stock worth $15,814,490 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

