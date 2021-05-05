HyperCash Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $89.38 million and $40.12 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00003487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,992.88 or 1.00234676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040919 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.00703498 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $774.39 or 0.01361946 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.15 or 0.00346737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00211231 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005297 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

