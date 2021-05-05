HyperDAO Market Cap Hits $7.14 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.14 million and $256,548.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00087538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00071514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.30 or 0.00845325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,366.57 or 0.09707949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044107 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

