IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. IAA has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 986.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IAA by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $83,360,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IAA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

