IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. CSFB reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 188,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,216. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 20.1% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 176,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 85.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,845,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

