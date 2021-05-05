ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.09.

The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICFI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

