Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Update

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ICON opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

