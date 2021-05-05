ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. ICU Medical has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.50-7.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.50-7.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICUI opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.70. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $227.07.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,985 shares of company stock worth $14,129,121. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

