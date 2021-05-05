IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.72

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.72 and last traded at $103.72, with a volume of 851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.20.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in IDACORP by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 192,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

