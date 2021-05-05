IGM Financial (IGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect IGM Financial to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter.

TSE:IGM opened at C$44.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.94. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$45.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGM. CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.29.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

