IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,084,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after acquiring an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,202,000 after acquiring an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

