Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

