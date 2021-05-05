Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $349.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.56 and a 200 day moving average of $282.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

