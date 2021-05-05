Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

PINS opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.