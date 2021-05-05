Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $64.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

