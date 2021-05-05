Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Twitter by 435.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $162,203,000 after buying an additional 2,072,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.53.

TWTR opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,280 shares of company stock worth $3,549,899. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

