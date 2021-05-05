Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 438.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

