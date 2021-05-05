Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $429,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,265 shares of company stock worth $6,790,971. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $180.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $167.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $181.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

