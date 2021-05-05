Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $983,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jabil were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Jabil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $66,576,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,385,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,163 shares of company stock worth $7,724,374. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

