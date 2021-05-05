Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.