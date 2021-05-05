Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

