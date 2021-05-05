Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $415.03 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $313.72 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.38 and its 200 day moving average is $429.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

