Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $235.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.59.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $235.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $236.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

