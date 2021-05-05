Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $378.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

