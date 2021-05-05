IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 7,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,761. IMAX has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.