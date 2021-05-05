IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.
IMAX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. 7,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,761. IMAX has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.
About IMAX
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
